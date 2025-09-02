Subscribe

IndiGo Kolkata flight cancelled after suspected bird strike, returns to Nagpur

An IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Kolkata was cancelled and forced to return to Nagpur after a suspected bird strike.

Updated2 Sep 2025, 11:25 AM IST
IndiGo Nagpur–Kolkata flight hit by suspected bird strike (Representational image)(REUTERS)

A suspected bird strike was reported on IndiGo’s 6E812 Nagpur-Kolkata flight, officials said.

“We are analysing the situation to determine what happened. Further details are awaited,” stated Abid Ruhi, Senior Airport Director at Nagpur Airport, Maharashtra.

The IndiGo flight returned to Nagpur after the suspected bird strike after take-off on Tuesday, September 2, morning.

As a precautionary measure, the plane, carrying 160 to 165 passengers, had to return to the Nagpur airport, the official told PTI.

The flight has been cancelled, the official added.

More details are awaited

 
 
