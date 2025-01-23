Prakhar Gupta, a well-known podcaster, has publicly accused IndiGo of offering him a bribe of ₹6,000 to delete his X post criticising the airline for a flight preponement issue. In an X post, Prakhar Gupta claimed that IndiGo unexpectedly moved his flight time, closed its check-in counters, and ultimately forced him to purchase a new ticket.

“Dear @IndiGo6E How do you change a flight time and PREPONE it, 2.5 hours before the flight at 4 AM in the morning, expect me to make it on time, and then when I do get there 5 minutes behind on the NEW TIME , you do not let me check in my bag and make me pay for a new flight?" Prakhar Gupta said.

"I got no email, and one measly text at 4 AM this morning that my flight time has been preponed from 645 to 630, and you close your check in counters according to 630?? Flight providers cannot whimsically play with people's times and lives without us being compensated…." he said.

“Needless to say, your staff was rude to me….They [IndiGo staff] were also unprofessional, playing very distasteful private voice messages to each other on speaker phone and giggling at the obscenity while “resolving” our issue. And the language of resolution is suspect— the lady literally began with ‘Sir the actual charge of this change is 40,000 rs (original ticket for not more than 15) but i will charge you only minimum price 3,000 per customer’. A 90% discount? Instantly?" he said in the post.

IndiGo replied to his post on X. The airline said, "Mr Gupta, we are currently looking into this and will reach out to you soon to resolve the matter.”

At this, the podcaster later alleged that he was offered ₹6,000 to delete the original complaint post. He said he was not even offered an apology.