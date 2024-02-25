The IndiGo flight 6E 223, carrying 165 passengers and six crew members was targeted with laser light. The pilots faced the risk of being blinded just before the essential moment of touchdown.

IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Kolkata encountered a powerful laser beam that penetrated the cockpit when the aircraft approached touchdown {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The aircraft was only a kilometre away from landing when the incident occurred. This incident has raised calls for alarm among pilots and airlines as it momentarily blinded the pilots. Pilots and airlines asked the Bidhannagar Police to take strict action against individuals using lasers in the approach funnel, reported The Times of India.

The IndiGo flight 6E 223 which was scheduled to land at 7:30pm on Friday, February 24, bore witness to this nightmarish incident As it approached Kaikhali, the captain encountered a laser intrusion. It was onboard with six crew members and165 passengers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

