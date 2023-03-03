IndiGo pits Boeing against Airbus in record jet order talks: Report3 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 09:51 PM IST
IndiGo, owned by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, is also comparing the A320neo with the Boeing 737 MAX as it weighs a major new order for narrow-body jets
Indian budget carrier IndiGo is in talks with both Boeing and its current supplier Airbus to order more than 500 passenger jets, potentially smashing an industry record set by domestic rival Air India a few weeks ago, industry sources said.
