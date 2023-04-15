IndiGo flight to Bengal's Bagdogra suffers technical problem, returns to Delhi1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 08:04 PM IST
Necessary inspections are being carried out, and an alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to continue their journey to Bagdogra
An IndiGo flight enroute to Bagdogra from Delhi returned to Delhi on Saturday afternoon due to a technical problem. While a source stated that the aircraft made an emergency landing, IndiGo described it as a precautionary measure.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×