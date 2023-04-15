Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / IndiGo flight to Bengal's Bagdogra suffers technical problem, returns to Delhi

IndiGo flight to Bengal's Bagdogra suffers technical problem, returns to Delhi

1 min read . 08:04 PM IST Livemint
An IndiGo flight enroute to Bagdogra from Delhi returned to Delhi on Saturday afternoon due to a technical problem. While a source stated that the aircraft made an emergency landing, IndiGo described it as a precautionary measure.

Necessary inspections are being carried out, and an alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to continue their journey to Bagdogra.

"The pilot noticed a technical issue and requested a turnback. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection. An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Bagdogra," IndiGo said in a statement.

Over 200 people were reportedly onboard the IndiGo flight when the technical problem was located.

