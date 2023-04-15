IndiGo flight to Bengal's Bagdogra suffers technical problem, returns to Delhi

IndiGo flight to Bengal's Bagdogra suffers technical problem, returns to Delhi1 min read . 08:04 PM IST
Necessary inspections are being carried out, and an alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to continue their journey to Bagdogra
An IndiGo flight enroute to Bagdogra from Delhi returned to Delhi on Saturday afternoon due to a technical problem. While a source stated that the aircraft made an emergency landing, IndiGo described it as a precautionary measure.
Necessary inspections are being carried out, and an alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to continue their journey to Bagdogra.
"The pilot noticed a technical issue and requested a turnback. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection. An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Bagdogra," IndiGo said in a statement.
Over 200 people were reportedly onboard the IndiGo flight when the technical problem was located.
