Airline fleet to get a bump-up as Pratt & Whitney to replace engines of 40+ grounded Indigo jets by next June
Abhishek Law 4 min read 10 Nov 2025, 10:53 am IST
Summary
Pratt & Whitney plans to replace faulty engines on 40 grounded Indigo planes by June 2026, potentially enhancing the country's no. 1 airline's profitability and reducing reliance on costly leases amid ongoing operational challenges.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Engine maker Pratt & Whitney has assured IndiGo that it intends to replace faulty engines of 40-odd grounded planes of the country’s largest airline by end-June 2026, said two persons with knowledge of the development.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story