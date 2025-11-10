IndiGo, owned by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, has leased 333 passenger jets on so-called operational leases, which are expensive as they come loaded with costs such as maintenance and insurance. These include replacements for the grounded planes with Pratt & Whitney engines. Of the remaining planes on its fleet, 14 planes are owned by the airline and 62 on financial lease where maintenance, insurance and others costs are borne by IndiGo. Eight were on so-called damp leases where the lessor provides not just the jets but also pilots, maintenance and insurance.