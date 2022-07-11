IndiGo has said that it will 'rationalize' the salaries of its aircraft maintenance technicians after a number of its employees went on sick leaves on Saturday and Sunday
IndiGo said on Monday that it will "rationalize" the salaries of its aircraft maintenance technicians following mass sick leaves. IndiGo also said that it will also remove "anomalies caused by the pandemic", as per internal communication.
The development came after a number of the airline's aircraft maintenance technicians, protesting against their salaries, went on sick leave on Saturday and Sunday in Hyderabad and Delhi.
On July 2, around 55 per cent of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed as a significant number of its cabin crew members took sick leaves. Sources said they apparently went for an Air India recruitment drive.
IndiGo cut down the salaries of a large section of its employees when the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak.
As several went on sick leaves, SC Gupta, IndiGo's Senior Vice President (Engineering), sent an email to aircraft maintenance technicians on Monday, appreciating the work done by the technicians.
He said the aviation industry as a whole including IndiGo has been through an unprecedented challenging period over the last 30 months.
News agency PTI has accessed the email sent by SC Gupta.
"I am apprised of a few of your concerns about salary increases and I understand that during the last two years we have not been able to revise your compensation in accordance with historical levels," he noted.
"I have reviewed this with our Leadership and our HR Group and I am pleased to share that we have agreement on rationalizing the anomalies caused by the pandemic. The letters reflecting this rationalization will be issued to you over the next two weeks and will be with effect from August 1, 2022," he mentioned.
He said he is confident the technicians will continue working with the same zeal and accountability as always.
