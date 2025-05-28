IndiGo set to be first airline to operate from Navi Mumbai airport, plans to connect over 15 cities on Day 1

Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo is set to become the first airline operator to start flight operations from the Adani Group-owned Navi Mumbai International Airport, reported the news agency ANI, citing a joint statement on Wednesday, 28 May 2025.

“We are delighted to announce IndiGo as the first airline partner to commence operations from NMIA. This partnership marks a major step towards confirming NMIA's position as a transfer hub for domestic and international travellers,” said Arun Bansal, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, as cited by the news agency.

IndiGo's operational plan IndiGo aims to have 18 daily departures to more than 15 cities from the first day of operations at the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The airline also plans to increase its operations to 79 daily departures, out of which 14 will be international, by the beginning of November 2025.

“IndiGo will be the inaugural airline to operate from NMIA, and we couldn't be more pleased to announce this. Our alliance signals towards the achievement of complete operational readiness on both sides to take the next steps. This expansion underscores our dedication to catering to the evolving needs of our aspirational travellers and further contributing to the growth of India's booming aviation sector,” said Pieter Elbers, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IndiGo in the statement, cited by the news agency.

About Navi Mumbai International Airport According to the official data, the Navi Mumbai International Airport will feature a 3,700-meter runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals, and advanced air traffic control systems.

An earlier Mint report highlights that the first phase of the new airport is estimated to handle 20 million passengers and 0.5 million tonnes of cargo annually. After its full completion, the Adani Group-owned airport will have a total capacity of handling nearly 90 million passengers per year and 3.2 million tonnes of cargo annually.

The 2,866-acre international airport is expected to be inaugurated for flight operations in the first half of 2025.

Adani Group currently owns the Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram airport projects. The new Navi Mumbai International airport will also be added to the list after its completion.

IndiGo's Test Flight On 29 December 2024, IndiGo conducted its first flight validation test at the Navi Mumbai International Airport. After the successful landing, the airline's Airbus A320 aircraft received a traditional water cannon salute, according to a video shared by news agency ANI.

Multiple media reports indicated that the airport was poised to start operating in December 2024, but due to infrastructural delays, the date was shifted to the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26.