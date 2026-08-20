IndiGo soars to record 67.4% share as India’s air traffic loses altitude

NEW DELHI: India's largest airline, IndiGo, strengthened its dominance of the domestic skies in July, raising its market share to a record 67.4%, while Akasa Air and SpiceJet lost ground.

Air India Group, the country's second-largest aviation company, was steady at around 24% of the market, according to the monthly passenger traffic data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Advertisement

Share of Akasa fell to 5.5% from 6.4% in June, while SpiceJet’s declined to 1.6% from 1.9%.

Put simply, more than two out of every three domestic passengers flew IndiGo in July, while nearly one in four travelled on an Air India Group airline, which includes Air India and Air India Express. Together the two airlines control nearly 92% market share.

IndiGo's gain comes at a time when the overall domestic aviation market contracted as airlines cut capacity amid a surge in jet fuel prices triggered by the West Asia war.

Airlines carried around 12 million passengers in July, down 5% from a year earlier and 11% from June, when traffic stood at 13.5 million. The sequential decline followed a more than 12% year-on-year drop in June, pointing to a sustained slowdown in domestic air travel demand.

Advertisement

"The paradox is largely a capacity or network-driven market-share shift rather than a structural acceleration in domestic aviation,” said Jainam Shah, aviation analyst at brokerage firm Equirus Securities.

Overall traffic has weakened because of higher fuel costs, muted demand, and airlines rationalising capacity by cutting or pausing unviable routes, he said.

“So this recent rise in IndiGo’s share should be viewed as partly cyclical or temporary. As fuel costs normalise, Air India Group restores more aircraft to service, and industry capacity comes back, some of the current share gains could moderate," he added.

“IndiGo has been deploying A321neos on various domestic routes. These jets are fuel efficient and have a configuration of 232 seats, which is 50-odd seats more than their older aircraft. So, that has helped improve their passenger traffic,” said Amit Mittal, aviation expert and director of Aerointellect Aviation, a consultancy.

Advertisement

The airline may also be benefiting from operating on routes with limited competition, Mittal said. While SpiceJet’s loss of market share was understandable given its operational challenges, the decline at Akasa was less clear, he added.

Also Read | Air India loses altitude, IndiGo soars on capacity addition

“What is striking is IndiGo’s market share gain in a seasonally weaker period,” Mittal said.

July, August and September, are generally seen as weaker months for air travel because of monsoons, and resumption of the academic year after summer holidays. Demand picks up October onwards, as the festive season begins.

The broader slowdown in passenger traffic comes as airfares remain elevated.

Online travel aggregator ixigo said at its 6 August investor call that passenger growth in the April-June period in the domestic market was negligible, while domestic average transaction values, or fares, on its platform rose 22% year-on-year and 13% sequentially.

Advertisement

Higher fares could discourage price-sensitive travellers from flying, particularly in smaller cities and towns, said Aloke Bajpai, chairman, managing director and group chief executive of Le Travenues Technology Ltd, the parent of ixigo.

“A significant number of our new-to-flying users come from the next billion user base we serve in trains and buses. When the price gap between a flight and a train or bus journey expands so sharply, these users are more likely to defer or reconsider their upgrade to air travel. That effect is especially visible in tier-2 and tier-3 markets,” Bajpai had said, adding that the trend could reverse once fares moderate and capacity returns.

Capacity cuts by Air India and IndiGo contributed to a year-on-year decline in overall passenger traffic during the April-June period, Bajpai said, adding that meaningful capacity restoration may begin only with the festive season from October.

Advertisement

The slowdown in the aviation sector is not entirely new. Domestic air passenger traffic grew just 1.33% year-on-year to 167.46 million in FY26, the weakest growth since the post-pandemic recovery began, after expanding 7% in FY25.

Since March, airlines have faced a series of challenges, including the closure of Pakistani airspace, which has lengthened flight times; geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have dampened demand on lucrative routes; and higher jet fuel prices and operating costs. These pressures have prompted airlines to cut capacity on both domestic and international routes.

IndiGo and Air India reported losses of ₹2,400 crore and ₹22,000 crore, respectively, in FY26, while SpiceJet and privately-held Akasa Air are yet to announce their annual results.

Advertisement

About the Author Abhishek Law Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” ...Read More ✕ Abhishek Law Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.



Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.



On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.



He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”.



But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

AirlinesIndiGo Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. News Home IndiGo soars to record 67.4% share as India’s air traffic loses altitude