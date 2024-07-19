Indian airlines hit by global IT outage; cancellations, long queues, confusion follow

Airports and airline operations were affected when a major technology outage hit their networks on Friday, July 19, resulting in delays and cancellations of dozens of flights. IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air check-ins and boarding processes were turned upside down, leading to long queues and confusion among the passengers. Several passengers complained that there was no intimation regarding flight cancellations, delays or even the alternate arrangements.

A passenger at Chennai airport, Dev Mohanty, said, “I had a flight to Goa and it has been cancelled. But, IndiGo did not inform us by text or e-mail. We have not received any form of intimation that the flight has been cancelled. On reaching here, I was told by the CISF officials that the flight had been cancelled...IndiGo has made no arrangements whatsoever...I am not sure what the alternate arrangements are...”

Another passenger at the Chennai airport said, “My flight was at 5:10 pm and they did not send us any message that the flight got cancelled. We have been here since noon...I have a connecting flight…what happens to my connecting flight? They are not letting us talk to the manager. They are not giving us directives."

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who arrived at the Mumbai airport, said, “Their servers are down, I don't know what has happened. I also have a ticket of another airline. I am going there...”

Another passenger said there were long queues at the airport. “We are getting affected by this outrage of Microsoft...Our laptops are not getting switched on...There are long queues at the airport,” he said.

At Mumbai airport, a flier said, “Microsoft is facing a global outage due to which there is a long queue inside. We have received a message that there will be a delay.”

WHAT DID THE AIRLINES SAY? SpiceJet said its online services including booking, check-in, and managing booking functionalities were affected due to the global technology outage. All check-ins and boarding processes were being done manually.

Akasa said, “Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports.” It requested its passengers with immediate travel plans to reach airport early.

In an update on X, IndiGo said, “Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted. We are all hands-on decks and are working to restore stability and normalcy. Our digital team is also coordinating closely with Microsoft Azure to resolve these issues swiftly."

Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu said, “I have directed airport authorities and airlines to be compassionate and provide extra seating, water, and food for passengers affected by delays. We understand your concerns and are working tirelessly to ensure your safe and swift travel. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated.”

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the ministry was in touch with Microsoft. "MEITY is in touch with Microsoft and its associates regarding the global outage... NIC network is not affected," the minister said.