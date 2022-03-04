IndiGo to operate 12 evacuation flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries

IndiGo to operate 12 evacuation flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries1 min read . 06:50 PM IST
- India has been evacuating its citizens – under Operation Ganga – from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland
Operation Ganga: IndiGo will operate 12 more flights to evacuate over 2,600 Indians from war-hit Ukraine's neighbouring countries between Friday and Sunday.
India has been evacuating its citizens – under Operation Ganga – from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.
Ukraine has shut down its airspace since February 24 due to military attack by Russia.
IndiGo today said that 42 evacuation flights had been scheduled to operate between February 28 and March 6.
"We have already operated 30 flights bringing back more than 6,600 of our citizens till today," IndiGo CEO Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said on Friday.
Twelve flights with over 2,600 Indians will be operated by India's largest airline between March 4 and March 6.
"We are humbled to fulfil our responsibility by operating more than 50 per cent of the flights under Operation Ganga and contribute towards the repatriation efforts by the Indian government," Prock-Schauer said.
IndiGo's flights are operating to India from Bucharest and Suceava in Romania, Budapest in Hungry, Rzeszow and Warsaw in Poland, and Kosice in Slovakia.
(With inputs from PTI)
