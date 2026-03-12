IndiGo to operate more flights to 9 Middle East nations amid US-Iran war | Check full list of flights on 12 March

IndiGo said it will operate flights to nine destinations across West Asia on Thursday, along with select routes to Europe, as it gradually restores services in the Gulf region.
Global air travel has remained severely disrupted after the war in Iran forced the closure of key Middle Eastern hubs, including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, stranding tens of thousands of passengers.
In an X post, the airlines said, “IndiGo continues to coordinate closely with the relevant authorities to progressively restore its flight operations across the Middle East, helping customers reconnect with their loved ones and proceed with their travel plans.”
In a travel advisory, IndiGo said the flights will operate subject to prevailing safety conditions and necessary regulatory approvals, as the carrier continues to coordinate closely with relevant authorities.
“On 12 March 2026, IndiGo will operate flights to 9 destinations across the Middle East, along with select routes to Europe, subject to prevailing safety conditions and necessary regulatory approvals,” the airline said.
6E 01: London - Mumbai
6E 02: Mumbai - London
6E 21: Amsterdam - Mumbai
6E 22: Mumbai - Amsterdam
6E 25: Mumbai - Amsterdam
6E 58: Hyderabad - Madinah
6E 59: Madinah - Mumbai
6E 61: Jeddah - Mumbai
6E 62: Mumbai - Jeddah
6E 63: Jeddah - Delhi
6E 64: Delhi - Jeddah
6E 65: Jeddah - Kozhikode
6E 66: Kozhikode - Jeddah
6E 67: Jeddah - Hyderabad
6E 68: Hyderabad - Jeddah
6E 73: Riyadh - Mumbai
6E 74: Mumbai - Riyadh
6E 77: Jeddah - Bengaluru
6E 78,: Bengaluru - Jeddah
6E 91: Jeddah - Mumbai
6E 92: Mumbai - Jeddah
6E 1267: Muscat - Mumbai
6E 1268: Mumbai - Muscat
6E 1273: Muscat - Hyderabad
6E 1274: Hyderabad - Muscat
6E 1413: Abu Dhabi - Mumbai
6E 1414: Mumbai - Abu Dhabi
6E 1421: Sharjah - Hyderabad
6E 1422: Hyderabad - Sharjah
6E 1448: Abu Dhabi - Hyderabad
6E 1449: Hyderabad - Abu Dhabi
6E 1453: Dubai - Mumbai
6E 1454: Mumbai - Dubai
6E 1461: Dubai - Delhi
6E 1462: Delhi - Dubai
6E 1463: Dubai - Delhi
6E 1464: Delhi - Dubai
6E 1495: Ras Al Khaimah - Hyderabad
6E 1496: Hyderabad - Ras Al Khaimah
6E 1501: Fujairah - Mumbai
6E 1502: Mumbai - Fujairah
The airline said flight schedules may change at short notice due to the evolving situation and advised passengers to check the latest flight status at http://bit.ly/31paVKQ before heading to the airport.
"Customers are advised to check the latest flight status before proceeding to the airport," the advisory said.
IndiGo also said its teams are contacting affected passengers to assist with alternate travel arrangements where required.
For additional support or clarification, IndiGo has asked customers to contact them at +91 124 6173838.
“We are making every effort to support our customers during this evolving situation and appreciate your patience and understanding,” IndiGo said.