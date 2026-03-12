IndiGo to operate more flights to 9 Middle East nations amid US-Iran war | Check full list of flights on 12 March

IndiGo said it will operate flights to nine destinations across West Asia on Thursday, along with select routes to Europe, as it gradually restores services in the Gulf region.

Global air travel has remained severely disrupted after the war in Iran forced the closure of key Middle Eastern hubs, including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, stranding tens of thousands of passengers.

In an X post, the airlines said, “IndiGo continues to coordinate closely with the relevant authorities to progressively restore its flight operations across the Middle East, helping customers reconnect with their loved ones and proceed with their travel plans.”

In a travel advisory, IndiGo said the flights will operate subject to prevailing safety conditions and necessary regulatory approvals, as the carrier continues to coordinate closely with relevant authorities.

“On 12 March 2026, IndiGo will operate flights to 9 destinations across the Middle East, along with select routes to Europe, subject to prevailing safety conditions and necessary regulatory approvals,” the airline said.

Full list of Indigo flights on 12 March: 6E 01: London - Mumbai

6E 02: Mumbai - London

6E 21: Amsterdam - Mumbai

6E 22: Mumbai - Amsterdam

6E 25: Mumbai - Amsterdam

6E 58: Hyderabad - Madinah

6E 59: Madinah - Mumbai

6E 61: Jeddah - Mumbai

6E 62: Mumbai - Jeddah

6E 63: Jeddah - Delhi

6E 64: Delhi - Jeddah

6E 65: Jeddah - Kozhikode

6E 66: Kozhikode - Jeddah

6E 67: Jeddah - Hyderabad

6E 68: Hyderabad - Jeddah

6E 73: Riyadh - Mumbai

6E 74: Mumbai - Riyadh

6E 77: Jeddah - Bengaluru

6E 78,: Bengaluru - Jeddah

6E 91: Jeddah - Mumbai

6E 92: Mumbai - Jeddah

6E 1267: Muscat - Mumbai

6E 1268: Mumbai - Muscat

6E 1273: Muscat - Hyderabad

6E 1274: Hyderabad - Muscat

6E 1413: Abu Dhabi - Mumbai

6E 1414: Mumbai - Abu Dhabi

6E 1421: Sharjah - Hyderabad

6E 1422: Hyderabad - Sharjah

6E 1448: Abu Dhabi - Hyderabad

6E 1449: Hyderabad - Abu Dhabi

6E 1453: Dubai - Mumbai

6E 1454: Mumbai - Dubai

6E 1461: Dubai - Delhi

6E 1462: Delhi - Dubai

6E 1463: Dubai - Delhi

6E 1464: Delhi - Dubai

6E 1495: Ras Al Khaimah - Hyderabad

6E 1496: Hyderabad - Ras Al Khaimah

6E 1501: Fujairah - Mumbai

6E 1502: Mumbai - Fujairah

The airline said flight schedules may change at short notice due to the evolving situation and advised passengers to check the latest flight status at http://bit.ly/31paVKQ before heading to the airport.

"Customers are advised to check the latest flight status before proceeding to the airport," the advisory said.

IndiGo also said its teams are contacting affected passengers to assist with alternate travel arrangements where required.

For additional support or clarification, IndiGo has asked customers to contact them at +91 124 6173838.

“We are making every effort to support our customers during this evolving situation and appreciate your patience and understanding,” IndiGo said.

