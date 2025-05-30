IndiGo to start direct flights to London, Athens, 8 other overseas cities this fiscal: CEO Elbers

IndiGo will start direct flights to London, Athens and eight other overseas cities in the current financial year as the country's largest airline continues with international expansion and expects to have more than 600 aircraft in its fleet by FY30.

Advertisement

There is an enormous opportunity in Indian aviation where rising demand is supported by infrastructure expansion. There is an unmatched growth leading to doubling of passengers from 2025 to 2030 and that the rising demand is supported by infrastructure expansion, airline CEO Pieter Elbers said at a briefing in the national capital.

While flights to Manchester (UK) and Amsterdam (the Netherlands) from Mumbai will commence in July, the airline will connect eight more overseas destinations -- London (UK), Athens (Greece), Copenhagen (Denmark), Siem Reap (Cambodia) and four places in Central Asia.

The airline is leasing six Boeing 787-9 aircraft from Norse Atlantic Airways for its international operations.

Advertisement

When asked about the growth and way forward for IndiGo, which has been flying for over 18 years, Elbers told PTI Videos, "picture abhi baaki hai".

IndiGo will start operating direct flights from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam with the leased Boeing 787-9 aircraft in July, and the services to the UK city will also mark the airline's long haul debut.

A USD 10 billion-revenue company, IndiGo flies to more than 90 domestic and 40 international destinations. It operates over 2,300 flights daily with a fleet of more than 430 planes.

With the airline expanding international operations, Elbers said there is also an enormous opportunity to build India as a great place for connecting flights as he highlighted about the country's potential to become an international hub.

Advertisement

Currently, Indian carriers account for 45 per cent of India's international traffic while the remaining 55 per cent is served by overseas airlines, Elbers said. Also Read | ‘Traindigo’: Viral video of man selling chai on IndiGo flight gives netizens Indian Railways's vibes | Watch

He also said the airline has the highest number of female pilots at around 15 per cent of the total pilot strength.

While mentioning that IndiGo has partnerships with different airlines, Elbers said, "we have no short term ambitions or no ambitions actually at this point in time to move into an alliance".

Meanwhile, IndiGo will also be hosting the 81st Annual General Meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in the national capital in June. The AGM is taking place in India after 42 years.