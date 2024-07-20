IndiGo warns against delays, schedule disruptions today after 200 flights were cancelled due to Microsoft global outage

  • IndiGo, the low-cost airline, along with SpiceJet informed that flight services and operations have resumed. Indigo warned passengers against flight delays today.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published20 Jul 2024, 06:51 AM IST
Passengers commuting via IndiGo Airlines must check flight scheduled in advance as flight operations will continue to feel the impact of massive global IT outage that halted operations worldwide on July 19.
IndiGo, the low-cost airline, along with SpiceJet in the wee hours of Saturday informed that flight services and operations have resumed and the Microsoft issue has been resolved.

IndiGo, the budget carrier, cancelled over 200 flights following Microsoft global outage on Friday that affected fight operations in India and abroad. The Airlines warned passengers against flight delays today, flight operations will continue to feel the impact of massive global IT outage that halted operations worldwide on July 19.

IndiGo Airlines in a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter) stated, “The global outage that led to operational difficulties is nearly resolved, and our teams have made significant progress in restoring normal operations. However, customers may still experience delays and schedule disruptions over the weekend.”

Meanwhile, SpiceJet claimed that the airlines reported zero cancellations in the wake of Microsoft outage that took PCs with Windows 10 to display error code with “Blue screen of death.”

Taking to X, SpiceJet Airlines posted, “The global technical outage is fixed, and SpiceJet bookings are open on all platforms.” Another post last night states, “SpiceJet navigates technical turbulence flawlessly! We're thrilled to have operated ALL scheduled flights today, despite global technical challenges! Zero cancellations due to the outage. Huge thanks to our team & passengers for their patience.”

On Friday, IndiGo Airlines noted that the option to rebook or claim a refund is temporarily unavailable. Moreover, it shared a list of flights which were cancelled on July 19 and July 20.

Besides this, several other airlines issued an advisory in the wake of the global outage, urging passengers to check the flight status before heading to the airport. Since the automated system went down, many airports resorted to issuing boarding passes manually. Thus, a number of flights were delayed on July 19.

Airlines, banks, TV channels, and other businesses around the world were struggling to manage one of the largest IT crashes in recent years on Friday. The issue was reported to be triggered by an update to an antivirus program.

Microsoft reported on its website that the issues started at 1900 GMT on Thursday. It impacted users of its Azure cloud service who use the cybersecurity software, CrowdStrike Falcon.

