IndiGo's Ahmedabad - Diu flight aborts take-off after detecting technical snag; airline offers full refund to passengers

Budget carrier IndiGo's Ahmedabad to Diu flight, with 50 passengers on board, aborted its take-off on Wednesday due to a ‘technical snag’ in the aircraft. According to an official statement from IndiGo, the pilots noticed a technical indication during pre-departure checks and promptly alerted the concerned authorities. The aircraft was then brought back to the bay for further inspection.

Advertisement

As per the schedule, the flight from Ahmedabad to Diu was supposed to depart at around 11.15 am from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. According to an airport official, the IndiGo flight to Diu has been cancelled due to some technical issues. "When the aircraft began its take-off roll, the pilots took a decision to abort the take-off due to some technical reasons. The flight stands cancelled. All the 50-odd passengers and crew members are safe," a source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The flight, 6E7966, was halted as a precautionary measure following standard operating procedures.

Advertisement

IndiGo expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers and assured that all efforts are being made to minimise disruption. “We are offering refreshments, accommodation in the next available flight, or a full refund against cancellation, as per their preference,” the statement read.

The airline also reiterated that the safety of its customers and crew remains its highest priority.

IndiGo made headlines on Monday for two similar incidents involving technical snags. An IndiGo flight operating from Goa International Airport (Dabolim) to Indore encountered a technical issue just before landing. In another incident, a separate IndiGo aircraft with 140 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore on Monday evening following a technical alert related to its landing gear, officials said.

Advertisement

Airport Director Vipinkant Seth stated that IndiGo Airlines flight 6E 813 from Goa received an undercarriage warning, indicating a possible issue with its landing gear. As a precaution, the aircraft remained airborne for approximately 25 minutes before landing.