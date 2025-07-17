IndiGo's Imphal bound flight returns to Delhi after detecting technical problem

An IndiGo Delhi-Imphal flight returned to the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport shortly after takeoff on Thursday due to a technical fault, news agency ANI reported.

The pilot noticed the technical fault in IndiGo Airlines flight number 6E 5118 after the aircraft had taken off from Delhi. As a precautionary measure, the pilots opted to turn back and landed the aircraft safely in Delhi.

"In line with the mandatory procedures, the aircraft underwent necessary checks and resumed the journey shortly thereafter," said an IndiGo spokesperson.

"Inconvenience caused to our customers is regretted. As always, safety and security of the customers, crew and aircraft is of utmost importance to us," the spokesperson added.

No injuries were reported, and passengers were provided assistance during the delay. The airline has not disclosed the specific nature of the technical issue.

Earlier, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa was diverted to Mumbai on Wednesday following a mid-air technical snag.

Flight 6E 6271, which was scheduled to land at Goa’s Manohar International Airport, was rerouted to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as a precaution.

In an official statement, an IndiGo spokesperson confirmed that the aircraft landed safely in Mumbai and is currently undergoing necessary checks and maintenance.

"An alternative aircraft has been arranged for completing the journey, which will depart shortly with the customers. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation. At IndiGo, the safety and security of the customers, crew, and aircraft are of utmost importance," the spokesperson said.