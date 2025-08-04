IndiGo's Mumbai-bound flight develops flat tyre at Jabalpur airport. Here's what happened

IndiGo's Mumbai-bound flight was delayed for takeoff after it developed a flat tyre in the apron of the Dumna airport in Jabalpur on Monday, said an airport official.

Advertisement

The IndiGo plane was to return to Mumbai at 12.40 pm, but was delayed due to the tyre problem.

Also Read | Cockroaches found on Air India flight to Mumbai make passengers uncomfortable

Most of the passengers of the stranded flight were later flown to their destination via Bengaluru and Delhi after a replacement tyre was flown in from Delhi, said the official, reported PTI.

Parked plane's tyre deflated The IndiGo flight landed at Jabalpur’s Dumna airport from Mumbai around noon. After all passengers had safely deboarded, one of the aircraft's tyres deflated while it was parked on the apron, Jabalpur Airport Director Rajeev Ratan Pandey told PTI.

The delayed flight with some passengers onboard returned to Mumbai at 5.30 pm after the rear tyre was replaced, the director said.

On Sunday, an Air India Express flight which took off from Bengaluru had to return to the airport following a technical problem.

Advertisement

Air India Express flight makes U-turn Air India Express flight IX2718, which departed from Bengaluru, had to return to the airport due to a technical problem mid-air, ANI reported on Monday, citing the airline.

An Air India Express spokesperson stated that the aircraft made a precautionary landing after circling to burn fuel and lighten the aircraft. This manoeuvre was conducted according to standard safety protocols.

"One of our flights from Bengaluru returned to the airport following a technical issue. The aircraft circled to reduce fuel and weight before executing a safe, precautionary landing," the report cited an official statement.

On July 23, another Air India Express flight (IX375) from Kozhikode to Doha was forced to return shortly after takeoff due to a technical issue.

Advertisement