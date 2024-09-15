IndiGo’s Mumbai flight en-route Doha cancelled: Airline responds, ’Tried to depart a couple of times but…’

IndiGo airline's Doha bound flight witnessed delays due to a technical reason on Sunday. The flight 6E 1303 operating from Mumbai was ultimately called off due to the extended time lag on account of various procedural delays, reported ANI. After making several attempts to depart for its destination, IndiGo cancelled the flight.
More details awaited…..
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess