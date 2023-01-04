An infectious disease expert said on Wednesday that one of the key factors behind a spurt in black fungus or mucormycosis cases among the coronavirus survivors was the indiscriminate use of steroids. Speaking at Indian Science Congress in Nagpur, Dr Tanu Singhal, a paediatrician and infectious disease specialist at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, said among many teachings of the coronavirus pandemic was the judicious use of steroids.

