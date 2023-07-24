On Monday, a tragic incident occurred off Indonesia's Sulawesi Island where a ferry sank, resulting in the loss of at least 15 lives. Reports indicate that 19 other individuals have been reported missing following the incident. The ferry was carrying 40 passengers at the time of the accident, which occurred around midnight according to MetroTV news channel and Detik.com.

Out of the 40 passengers on board the ferry that sank off Indonesia's Sulawesi Island, 6 have been rescued. The cause of the sinking, which occurred around midnight, remains unclear.

Rescue and recovery efforts have been ongoing, with local authorities and the search and rescue agency working to identify the victims and provide support to their families. Survivors are receiving medical treatment at local hospitals. Photos that were shared by the rescue agency showed victims' bodies covered in cloth on the floor of the local hospital.

The incident happened while the ferry was crossing a bay in Muna island, situated about 200 km (124 miles) south of Kendari, the capital of Southeast Sulawesi province.

“The search will be conducted by dividing into two teams. The first team will dive around the accident site," head of the local search and rescue agency in Kendari city in Southeast Sulawesi, Muhamad Arafah said in a statement.

“The second team will conduct a sweep above the water surface around the accident site using a rubber boat and longboat," he added.

Ferries are a commonly used mode of transportation in Indonesia, given its vast archipelago comprising over 17,000 islands. Unfortunately, accidents like this are not uncommon due to lax safety standards, which sometimes result in vessels being overloaded and lacking adequate life-saving equipment.

In 2018, a tragic incident on Lake Toba on Sumatra island resulted in the drowning of 192 people when an overloaded ferry overturned and sank. However, in May of the following year, a ferry ran aground in waters off East Nusa Tenggara province, with over 800 passengers on board, resulted in no injuries, reported Aljazeera.

