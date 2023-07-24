Indonesia: 15 dead, 19 still missing as ferry sinks in Sulawesi island2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST
A ferry sank off Indonesia's Sulawesi Island, causing at least 15 deaths and leaving 19 people missing. The ferry was carrying 40 passengers at the time.
On Monday, a tragic incident occurred off Indonesia's Sulawesi Island where a ferry sank, resulting in the loss of at least 15 lives. Reports indicate that 19 other individuals have been reported missing following the incident. The ferry was carrying 40 passengers at the time of the accident, which occurred around midnight according to MetroTV news channel and Detik.com.
