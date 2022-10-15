Indonesia bans cough syrup material linked to deaths of 69 Gambia children1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 04:17 PM IST
Indonesia on Saturday banned ingredients linked to the deaths of 70 children in Gambia from cough syrups in the Southeast Asian country as it investigates acute kidney damage that has killed more than 20 children in the capital Jakarta this year.