Indonesia: PM Modi arrives in Jakarta to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits; receives warm welcome | In pics

9 Photos . Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 02:30 PM IST

PM Modi arrived in Jakarta, Indonesia, today to at... morePM Modi arrived in Jakarta, Indonesia, today to attend ASEAN-India and East Asia summits. Here are some pictures of PM Modi receiving warm welcome by the Indian community in Jakarta.

1/9During the Asean-India Summit in Jakarta, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for a rules-based world order in the Asian century following the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

2/9The 12-point plan unveiled by Modi encompasses a wide array of areas, including connectivity, digital public infrastructure (DPI), and counter-terrorism. The plan envisions the establishment of multi-modal connectivity and an economic corridor that would connect India, Southeast Asia, West Asia, and Europe.

3/9As part of the plan, India offered to share its expertise in DPI with Asean partners and introduced the concept of an 'Asean-India fund for digital future.'

4/9India pledged its continued support to the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA). The plan also calls for collective efforts to raise issues of the Global South in multilateral forums and for India to share its expertise in providing affordable and high-quality medicines through Jan-Aushadhi Kendras.

5/9PM Modi receiving warm welcome by the Indian community in Jakarta on September 7. (ANI/ PIB )

