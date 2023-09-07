comScore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 07 2023 14:24:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.35 0.66%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 235.85 1.7%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.3 0.85%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 615.05 0.79%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,605.25 0.54%
Business News/ News / Indonesia: PM Modi arrives in Jakarta to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits; receives warm welcome | In pics

Indonesia: PM Modi arrives in Jakarta to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits; receives warm welcome | In pics

9 Photos . Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 02:30 PM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

PM Modi arrived in Jakarta, Indonesia, today to at... more

During the Asean-India Summit in Jakarta, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for a rules-based world order in the Asian century following the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. 
1/9During the Asean-India Summit in Jakarta, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for a rules-based world order in the Asian century following the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. 
The 12-point plan unveiled by Modi encompasses a wide array of areas, including connectivity, digital public infrastructure (DPI), and counter-terrorism. The plan envisions the establishment of multi-modal connectivity and an economic corridor that would connect India, Southeast Asia, West Asia, and Europe.
2/9The 12-point plan unveiled by Modi encompasses a wide array of areas, including connectivity, digital public infrastructure (DPI), and counter-terrorism. The plan envisions the establishment of multi-modal connectivity and an economic corridor that would connect India, Southeast Asia, West Asia, and Europe.
As part of the plan, India offered to share its expertise in DPI with Asean partners and introduced the concept of an 'Asean-India fund for digital future.'
3/9As part of the plan, India offered to share its expertise in DPI with Asean partners and introduced the concept of an 'Asean-India fund for digital future.'
India pledged its continued support to the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA). The plan also calls for collective efforts to raise issues of the Global South in multilateral forums and for India to share its expertise in providing affordable and high-quality medicines through Jan-Aushadhi Kendras. 
4/9India pledged its continued support to the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA). The plan also calls for collective efforts to raise issues of the Global South in multilateral forums and for India to share its expertise in providing affordable and high-quality medicines through Jan-Aushadhi Kendras. 
PM Modi receiving warm welcome by the Indian community in Jakarta on September 7. (ANI/ PIB )
5/9PM Modi receiving warm welcome by the Indian community in Jakarta on September 7. (ANI/ PIB )
PM Modi receiving warm welcome by the Indian community in Jakarta on September 7. (ANI/ PIB )
6/9PM Modi receiving warm welcome by the Indian community in Jakarta on September 7. (ANI/ PIB )
PM Modi receiving warm welcome by the Indian community in Jakarta on September 7. (ANI/ PIB )
7/9PM Modi receiving warm welcome by the Indian community in Jakarta on September 7. (ANI/ PIB )
PM Modi receiving warm welcome by the Indian community in Jakarta on September 7. (ANI/ PIB )
8/9PM Modi receiving warm welcome by the Indian community in Jakarta on September 7. (ANI/ PIB )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim while US Vice President Kamala Harris looks on. This interaction took place on the side-lines of the 20th ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta on Thursday, September 7 (PTI)
9/9Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim while US Vice President Kamala Harris looks on. This interaction took place on the side-lines of the 20th ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta on Thursday, September 7 (PTI)
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App