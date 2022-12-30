Indonesia scraps mask mandate, finally ending Covid pandemic restrictions1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 02:35 PM IST
Indonesia has decided to scrap the mask mandate, ending the coronavirus pandemic restrictions
Indonesia will do away with indoor mask mandates and remove the requirement to show proof of vaccination when entering buildings, becoming one of the last few countries to completely end Covid-19 restrictions.