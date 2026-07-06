Indonesian fighter jets escort PM Modi's aircraft into Jakarta; Prabowo gives rare airport welcome | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jakarta on Monday, beginning his three-nation tour with a ceremonial welcome in Indonesia. In a rare diplomatic gesture, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto personally received Modi at the airport, while fighter jets from the Indonesian Air Force escorted the Prime Minister's aircraft after it entered the country's airspace.

Modi was also welcomed with a cultural performance upon his arrival.

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Focus on strategic partnership and Act East policy Before departing from New Delhi, PM Modi said his visits to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand would strengthen India's Act East Policy and its MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions) vision, which focuses on promoting regional security, sustainable development and shared prosperity across the Indo-Pacific.

According to PTI, Modi noted that India and Indonesia elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during his 2018 visit to the Southeast Asian nation. This is his first bilateral visit to Indonesia since then and comes after President Prabowo's state visit to India as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations in January 2025.

PM Modi said India and Indonesia share deep civilisational ties and strong people-to-people connections, expressing confidence that the visit would further strengthen the multifaceted partnership between the two countries. Bilateral cooperation currently spans trade, defence, maritime security, connectivity, digital technology and cultural exchanges.

According to PTI, the Indonesian Air Force's fighter jets escorted Modi's special aircraft after it entered the country's airspace, a ceremonial honour reserved for visiting heads of government. The escort continued until the aircraft landed in Jakarta. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju later shared a video of the aerial escort on social media.

Temple visit, diaspora interaction and next stops During his visit, Modi is also scheduled to interact with members of the Indian diaspora in Indonesia. He will accompany President Prabowo to the Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta, Indonesia's largest Hindu temple and one of the country's most significant cultural landmarks.

Located around 17 kilometres northeast of Yogyakarta city, the centuries-old temple complex symbolises the historical and cultural links between India and Indonesia. The visit is expected to highlight the long-standing civilisational relationship between the two nations and underscore cultural diplomacy as a key pillar of bilateral ties.

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After concluding the Indonesia leg of the tour, Modi will travel to Melbourne at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Discussions are expected to focus on expanding cooperation in trade, security, critical minerals and regional stability.

The final stop of the three-nation tour will be Auckland, where Modi will visit at the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. According to PTI, the visit aims to deepen engagement with New Zealand across trade, education and Indo-Pacific cooperation.