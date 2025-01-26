Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has ’Indian DNA’? Republic Day chief guest explains genetic roots

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who graced 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in Delhi on Sunday, made a big revelation before the event. The chief guest made a disclosure about his Indian roots. According to Prabowo Subianto, he has Indian DNA.

“I have Indian DNA," Prabowo Subianto said at the banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, reported The Indian Express. The banquet was hosted in honour of the chief guest on Saturday evening, a day before the grand festivities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar presided at the high table.

The Indonesian President explained at length the ancient civilisation ties between the two countries. He further noted that he would like to see “Indonesia and India continuing to be close partners and friends," reported The Indian Express.

'Had my genetic sequencing and DNA test' Elaborating that he had his genetic sequencing and DNA test few weeks ago, Prabowo Subianto said, "They tell me I have Indian DNA. And everybody knows when I hear Indian music, I start dancing.. it must be part of my make-up.” The President’s office shared this video on Sunday morning.

Describing his learnings from India visit, the Indonesian President said, “I am not a professional politician, not a good diplomat. I say what’s in my heart. I (have) come here (for a) few days but I learnt a lot… from PM Modi’s leadership, programme and your commitment to alleviate poverty, to help the marginalised and the weakest part of your society is an inspiration for us.”

Later in the day, the delegation from Indonesia sang the 1998 popular Bollywood hit song ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The delegation included senior Indonesian ministers.