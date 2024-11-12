Indonesia-Only VC Closes Smaller $75 Million Fund in Tech Winter

Intudo Ventures, an Indonesian venture capital firm, closed its fourth fund at $75 million, downsizing from its previous one to cater to Southeast Asia’s shrinking startup industry.

Bloomberg
Published12 Nov 2024, 05:52 AM IST
Indonesia-Only VC Closes Smaller $75 Million Fund in Tech Winter
Indonesia-Only VC Closes Smaller $75 Million Fund in Tech Winter

(Bloomberg) -- Intudo Ventures, an Indonesian venture capital firm, closed its fourth fund at $75 million, downsizing from its previous one to cater to Southeast Asia’s shrinking startup industry.

The new fund, Intudo Ventures IV, will invest in more than a dozen young Indonesian startups across sectors and help them expand globally, founding partners Eddy Chan and Patrick Yip said in an interview. The firm had previously obtained $144 million for its third fund and has also raised a separate $50 million fund to invest in areas including renewable energy.

“We don’t believe Indonesia, Southeast Asia can support a fund in excess of $90 million,” Chan said. “The market has pulled back by about 45%.”

A cloudy global economic outlook has battered tech companies’ valuations, and venture firms have been struggling to raise capital amid a depressed market for initial public offerings. Southeast Asia remains a challenging market for raising equity, as many of its still-unprofitable startups are deemed high-risk by the world’s venture investors.

Now, money will go extremely far in the market and the startup industry is becoming more capital-efficient, said Chan, adding that the firm’s initial investment into a company will range from $1 million to $10 million.

Since Intudo Ventures debuted in 2017, more capital has been flowing into Southeast Asia, helping regional and local VC firms to raise bigger funds. Intudo said it will stick to its roots as an early stage VC firm that concentrates squarely on Indonesia.

Investors in Intudo’s new fund include more than 30 Indonesian families and their conglomerates, and Black Kite Capital, the family office of Singaporean investor Koh Boon Hwee. Its portfolio companies include telemedicine startup Halodoc, coffee retailer Common Grounds and fintech company Xendit.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 05:52 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndonesia-Only VC Closes Smaller $75 Million Fund in Tech Winter

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC share price

    392.45
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-1.32%)

    Tata Motors share price

    804.75
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -0.95 (-0.12%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,269.15
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    9.8 (0.78%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.95
    03:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.6 (-1.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Asian Paints share price

    2,542.65
    03:44 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -226.6 (-8.18%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,890.15
    03:53 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -165.65 (-8.06%)

    UPL share price

    515.10
    03:47 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -42.5 (-7.62%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    439.55
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -35.2 (-7.41%)
    More from Top Losers

    Biocon share price

    348.85
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    27.6 (8.59%)

    Borosil Renewables share price

    503.10
    03:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    37.5 (8.05%)

    ITI share price

    327.40
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    23.8 (7.84%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    481.60
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    32.15 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.000.00
      Chennai
      78,781.000.00
      Delhi
      78,933.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.