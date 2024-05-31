Indoor Golf League Created by Tiger Woods Adds Tisch Blodgett as Investor

Carolyn Tisch Blodgett, the governor and co-owner of Gotham FC, is investing in one of the teams that’s part of TGL, a new indoor golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

(Bloomberg) -- Carolyn Tisch Blodgett, the governor and co-owner of Gotham FC, is investing in one of the teams that’s part of TGL, a new indoor golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tisch Blodgett, whose family own the New York Giants, will become a co-owner of the Los Angeles Golf Club. The TGL tees off in January 2025 with all competitions being played at the 250,000 square-foot custom built Sofi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The league was originally set to be launched this January, but storms damaged the Florida facility.

Tisch Blodgett joins Reddit co-owner Alexis Ohanian, along with Serena and Venus Williams, as investors in LAGC. Financial details of the deal weren’t disclosed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A number of high-profile athletes and investors are backing the new league, including billionaire Marc Lasry’s Avenue Capital Group and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

TGL plans to play weeknights with two dozen players, including Woods, McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas, committed to play in the league. Players will take tee shots and fairway swings using a golf simulator and then move to indoor greens with adaptable bunkers and topographies.

Each team has the challenge of creating a new brand that will try to resonate with fans, even though they don’t play in the cities they represent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Whether you’re building a golf team or building a football club in 2024, you just have to do it differently than how it was done in the past." Ohanian said in an interview.

LAGC is donating 10% of its revenue to Maggie Hathaway Golf Course, which is about 15 minutes from where Venus and Serena Williams grew up in Compton, California, according to Kayla Green, chief marketing officer of LAGC.

Green pitched the idea for the donations after working with Ohanian at Angel City Football Club. “The whole idea behind it is you can’t just airdrop a pro sports team into a market like LA," Green said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sign up for Bloomberg’s Business of Sports newsletter for the context you need on the collision of power, money and sports.

(A previous version of this story inaccurately included Jon Rahm as being part of the TGL.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!