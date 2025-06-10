Indore honeymoon couple case: Meghalaya police get three-day transit remand of Sonam Raghuvanshi

Meghalaya Police have got three days transit remand of Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of hiring men who allegedly killed her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, while they were on a honeymoon. She was brought to police station in Bihar's Patna. According to the Meghalaya police, she is the prime accused in the alleged murder of Indore resident and is now being taken to Shillong.

This comes after the Meghalaya Police got the transit remand of the three other accomplices yesterday who were picked from Madhya Pradesh. “All four accused are currently in Indore Police Commissionerate and interrogation is being done by Shillong Police. The transit remand of the three accused was taken yesterday. Today, the fourth accused has been arrested. Shillong Police will take all four accused with them today after taking transit remand…" Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said.

Sonam was arrested from Uttar Pradesh yesterday. “Sonam Raghuvanshi called her family members at around 3 AM and informed them that she was present at the Kashi Dhaba on Varanasi-Ghazipur main road. Ghazipur Police took her to the hospital and then to the One Stop Centre in Ghazipur. Meghalaya Police was present in Indore to investigate this case. Sonam Raghuvanshi will be handed over to Meghalaya Police as soon as they reach Ghazipur. UP Police has not interrogated Sonam Raghuvanshi," ADG Law and Order, UP, Amitabh Yash had said.

Both had gone missing on May 23 in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya. The duo got married on May 11.

Also Read | How did a phone call from a dhaba help police track down Sonam Raghuvanshi?

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong reacts Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong stated that four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. Speaking to the press on June 9, shortly after Sonam Raghvanshi voluntarily surrendered to the police, Tynsong said that authorities are still on the lookout for one remaining suspect. He confirmed that Sonam turned herself in willingly and stated that all the arrested individuals will be taken to Shillong for further investigation.

The post-mortem report mentioned the deceased Raja suffered two head injuries.