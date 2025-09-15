Indore truck accident: Two killed, 8 injured as speeding truck rams into several vehicles, catches fire

A tragic incident took place in Indore's Shikshak Nagar today, September 15, when an out-of-control truck rammed into several vehicles, resulting in two deaths and eight injuries, LiveHindustan reported.

Following the collision, the truck stopped at Bada Ganpati, where it caught fire. The drunk truck driver, who hit two-wheeler, four-wheeler drivers for a kilometre, has been taken into police custody, according to the report. The fire brigade is at the spot to extinguish the blaze.

The truck's number was noted as MP 09 JP 4069.

Additional CP Amit Singh said the truck hit 2-3 vehicles after which it caught fire.

The rescue work is underway. Meanwhile, media reports suggest the death toll could rise.

Previous similar incident In February, 2018, at least five people, including two children, lost their lives and several others sustained serious injuries after a speeding truck crashed into a tea stall in Barela village, located about 15 kilometers from Jabalpur district headquarters. An autorickshaw parked nearby was also extensively damaged in the incident.

