“The proposed linking of the Indus and Chenab with the Satluj-Yamuna Link is very much doable. However, the project will take a long time to be completed as it involves tunnelling, building dams, and canals. Also, there would be huge costs involved," said Iftikhar A. Drabu, a Srinagar-based civil engineer who has worked on hydropower projects, including Uri, KishanGanga, and Dulhasti.