Indus Towers profit up 32% in Q4FY24
Indus is in discussions with Vodafone Idea for a revised payment plan to clear outstanding dues of ₹5,385.3 crore as of March 2024, which covers all overdue payments, the telecom tower provider said alluding to the Aditya Birla Group-promoted carrier but without explicitly naming it.
Indus Towers posted net profit of ₹1,853 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, up 32.4% from the quarter ended March 2023, where it recorded profits of nearly ₹1,400 crore.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message