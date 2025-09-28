With Indus Water Treaty on ice, J&K’s mega hydro push powers ahead
Summary
These projects include the 930 MW Kirthai 2, Tulbul barrage and navigation project, 240 MW Uri 1 - Stage II, and 2x130 Dulhasti Stage II.
New Delhi: With the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan kept in abeyance, India is moving forward on four key hydropower and reservoir projects in Jammu & Kashmir, aiming to boost storage and power capacity on the Chenab and Jhelum rivers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story