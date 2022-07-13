IndusInd Bank clarifies on FIR filed against some employees1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 03:59 PM IST
- ED filed FIR on July 9, 2022 against some of those entities and few employees of the Bank
Issuing a clarification on media reports relating to an old investigation pertaining to remittance transactions during the period of 2011 to 2014, IndusInd Bank said that the Directorate of Enforcement, Chennai Zonal Office (ED) has been investigating a few entities inter alia for certain alleged irregularities in remittances for import transactions conducted during the year 2011 to 2014.