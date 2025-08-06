Induslaw denies Bar Council of India’s allegations

CMS IndusLaw has denied the Bar Council of India’s allegations regarding the law firm’s violations of the Indian legal and regulatory framework.

“We strongly refute any imputation that rules have been breached. We are an independent Indian law firm practising only Indian law. CMS IndusLaw remains fully within the bounds of all applicable rules and regulations,” it said.

The law firm's denial follows a BCI circular that called the alliance between CMS and IndusLaw unauthorized, unregistered and impermissible.

“The BCI has noted with grave concern that certain foreign law firms, in association with Indian law firms, are holding themselves out as unified or integrated global legal service platforms…The Council affirms that such structures, if implemented and operationalized without prior registration under the Bar Council of India Rules for Registration and Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms in India, 2023…are impermissible,” the BCI said in a statement on Monday.

On 28 May, IndusLaw announced its much-awaited strategic alliance with global law firm CMS. The partnership aims to boost IndusLaw’s international reach while giving CMS a foothold in a market previously closed to foreign legal players.

The Bar Council raised concerns that these pacts are often structured through “Swiss Vereins, strategic alliances, exclusive referral models, or joint branding initiatives, which are then publicly promoted under combined identities, thereby portraying to clients and the public at large a de facto integrated legal practice across jurisdictions, including within India.”

Swiss Vereins is a legal partnership model that allows two companies to work under one brand name, but maintain separate financial and legal identities.

Meanwhile, since a show-cause notice has been issued to the law firm, CMS IndusLaw said, “The BCI notice and press release appear to be based on misconception and surmises that we will address appropriately in our response.”

Further, the council clarified that continuing to use combined branding like ‘CMS INDUSLAW’ could be considered aprima facie violation and an aggravating factor in future liability determination.

CMS is an international law firm based in Germany with 72 offices in 41 countries. It offers advice to a wide range of clients, from multinationals to startups.

The BCI reiterated that the regulatory framework adopted in May 2025 does allow foreign lawyers and firms to practice foreign or international law in India—subject to reciprocity, BCI registration and strict prohibition on practising Indian law or litigation unless fully compliant with the BCI rules.

In its circular, the BCI clarified that the “practice of law” encompasses legal advice, document preparation, contract drafting, negotiations, and related services—not just court appearances. As such, even indirect cross-border collaborations may amount to unauthorised legal practice in the absence of registration under the Advocacy Act and BCI Rules.