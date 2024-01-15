Davos 2024: Leaders call for improving financial realities of aging societies
The six principles call for ensuring financial resilience across key life events, providing universal access to impartial financial education, prioritizing healthy ageing as foundational for the longevity economy, and evolving jobs and lifelong skill building for a multigenerational workforce.
Governments, corporations and civil society will need to be ready to support a seismic demographic transformation and ensure that economies and societies remain resilient and sustainable over the long term, a new white paper said on Monday.
