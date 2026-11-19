New Delhi: Energy sector representatives have urged the finance ministry to cut import duties on battery energy storage systems (BESS) and provide support to strengthen power distribution networks, among other measures, in the upcoming Union budget for fiscal year 2028 (FY28).

The recommendations were made during pre-budget consultations between finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and representatives of the energy and infrastructure sectors. The meeting was also attended by officials from the ministries of new and renewable energy, and road transport and highways. Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union budget for the next fiscal year on 1 February 2027.

“One of our key recommendations was to take measures to improve power reliability and encourage investment in distribution networks. Timely payment of subsidies to discoms by state governments should also be ensured. Another key recommendation was to lower import duties on battery storage and reduce the goods and services tax (GST) to about 5% or zero,” said Alok Kumar, director general of the All India Discoms Association (AIDA), who attended the meeting.

Customs duty Batteries attract 20% basic customs duty and GST on battery energy storage systems is currently 18%.

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The import duty cut on batteries has been sought for the period till the domestic manufacturing capacity comes up, said Kumar, a former power secretary.

Queries emailed to the finance ministry remained unanswered at the time of publication.

The power and renewable energy industries have been seeking tax rationalization across the green energy sector. In a letter to the ministry of new and renewable energy in October outlining its budget recommendations, the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI) called for the inverted tax structure on graphite anode used in batteries to be corrected.

Currently, the basic customs duty (BCD) on key raw materials used to make graphite anodes is as high as 10%, compared with 2.5% on the finished product.

NSEFI recommended removing the inversion by either raising the BCD on finished graphite anodes to 10% or reducing the duty on key raw materials to 2.5%.