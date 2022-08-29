Infant stolen at UP railway station rescued from BJP leader's house1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 08:03 PM IST
- The infant, who was kidnapped from Mathura railway station, has been found at a BJP leader's house in Firozabad
Listen to this article
The seven-month-old infant, who was stolen from a railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, has been rescued from the residence of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, about 100 km away from the spot of the crime. The child was rescued from Firozabad.