The seven-month-old infant, who was stolen from a railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, has been rescued from the residence of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, about 100 km away from the spot of the crime. The child was rescued from Firozabad.

According to a report, the BJP corporator, Vinita Agarwal and her husband, Krishna Murari Agarwal, had bought the infant, a boy, for 1.8 lakh from two doctors who were part of a gang, running a racket. The BJP leader had bought the infant as she wanted a boy. The couple has a daughter.

While the two have been arrested, their family members and relatives have claimed that the BJP leader and her husband didn’t know the child was stolen.

The police have arrested eight persons, including the man who had stolen the child while his mother was sleeping at a railway station. A video of the man kidnapping the child and running away with it had gone viral on social media.

After the video went viral, four teams of Government Railway Police (GRP) were deployed to nab the man. His photo was also circulated by the police. A case was registered under relevant sections at the GRP police station, Mathura Junction.

In a statement to the journalists, senior police officer Mohammed Mushtaq said the man who kidnapped the child has been identified as Deep Kumar.

"Deep Kumar is part of a gang that includes two doctors who run a hospital in Hathras. We interrogated the people in whose home the child was found, and they told us they had only one daughter, so wanted a son. That's why they made the deal," the police officer said.

