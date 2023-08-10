Inflation, and Housing Costs, Are Set to Turn a Corner

Americans are paying more to rent or insure their homes than a few years ago and much more to buy one with a mortgage, but there’s a silver lining in that hardship: A cool-down could help convince the Federal Reserve to pause its series of interest rate hikes.

Thursday’s report from the Labor Department on inflation showed that more than 90% of the increase in prices in July came from shelter. Other big contributors were things like motor vehicle insurance. The overall rate of inflation in July was in line with the expectations of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, rising 0.2% on a seasonally-adjusted basis—the same as June. That puts the 12 month increase at 3.2%, down from the multidecade peak of 9.1% hit in June 2022.

As the Fed mulls its next steps, there will be two features of the Labor Department’s CPI calculation that pull Fed rate-setters in opposite directions. On the hawkish side, the so-called base effect will mean that, even if the monthly figures are fairly tame, they will be compared with year-ago figures that contributed to the sharp cooling in inflation from the June 2022 peak. That could keep the 12-month increase well above the 2% target the Fed would prefer before it declares victory.

But housing costs could ride to the rescue and even allow for some easing by next year. A letter this week from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco notes that all sorts of private sector indicators of rents and house prices are slowing. These include things such as Zillow’s Home Value Index, the Apartment List Vacancy Index and the S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index.

If that collection of private sector data is to be believed, and if those measures’ past ability to predict government shelter prices was no fluke, then shelter costs are headed down—way down. The model sees shelter’s contribution to 12-month CPI going from the high single digits to possibly negative by the middle of next year in what the letter’s authors say could be the most severe contraction in that component of inflation since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Needless to say, Fed-watchers who haven’t crunched the numbers as finely are aware of the sharp slowdown and the fact that shelter makes up more than 40% of the “core" CPI basket that is most-closely-watched by government economists. The latest implied odds from CME FedWatch give about one-third odds that the Fed’s overnight rate will be lower by January and about 50% odds they will be in the same 5.25% to 5.5% range as today.

The headline numbers from July’s CPI data weren’t much to write home about, but the outsize role of housing has given stock and bond bulls some cause for optimism. Landlords might not be feeling as buoyant.