‘INFLATION IS DOWN’: Trump hails surprise dip amid tariffs impact; JP Morgan warns of ‘calm before storm’

The United States inflation data sprung a surprise as America awaits a trade tariff impact with President Donald Trump exclaiming, ‘INFLATION IS DOWN!!!’ on Truth Social. The US consumer prices unexpectedly fell in March amid cheaper gasoline and used motor vehicles – first monthly decline in prices in nearly five years – in a sign of softening demand amid heightened recession fears due to tariffs.

The consumer price index (CPI) cooled to 2.4 percent in March from a year ago, the Labor Department said in a statement. On a monthly basis, inflation actually contracted 0.1 percent from a month earlier, helped by a 6.3 percent drop in gasoline prices, which aided a 2.4 percent contraction in the energy index. The food index rose 0.4 percent in March.

David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, has warned of a ‘calm before the storm’ as Donald Trump has waged a war on the world economies by announcing hefty tariffs.

“It is the calm before the inflation storm. We’re going to get some higher inflation out of the tariffs,” David Kelly said, adding, “What we’re seeing is a lot of softness in the travel industry, which I think is going to get worse over the course of this year.”

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve official Jeff Schmid has also warned of a “marked increase” in the risks of higher inflation and slower economic growth.

While Donald Trump announced 90-day pause on higher reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday — less than 24 hours after they came into effect — imports from most countries are now subject to 10 per cent duties.

Meanwhile, S&P 500 has dropped 2 per cent despite the encouraging inflation data