Equity mutual fund inflows slump 9% in July, small-caps defy trend with strong ₹2,109 crore: AMFI

In July, equity mutual fund inflows fell by 8.61% to 37,113.39 crore, yet remained positive for 41 consecutive months. The mutual fund industry's AUM reached a record 64,96,653.14 crore, surpassing 60 lakh crore for the first time.

Deepika Chelani
Updated9 Aug 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Fall 9% to ₹37,113 Crore in July, According to AMFI

In July, open-ended equity mutual funds saw a decrease in inflows by 8.61%, amounting to 37,113.39 crore, according to the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) report released on August 9. 

This dip is linked to a reduction in investments across both large-cap and mid-cap funds. Despite this decline, open-ended equity funds have continued to experience positive inflows for the 41st consecutive month.

Mutual fund industry reaches record AUM milestone

In July, the mutual fund industry's net assets under management (AUM) reached an impressive 64,96,653.14 crore, according to recent data. This marks a notable increase, surpassing the 60 lakh crore milestone for the first time, which was achieved in June.

NFO highlights

In July, approximately 15 new fund offers (NFOs) were introduced, collectively raising 16,565 crore. Among these, sectoral and thematic funds led the way with a substantial contribution of 9,790 crore. Notably, only two sectoral funds were launched during the same period.

Large-cap funds experienced a significant decline in inflows, falling by 31 percent to 670.12 crore. Both mid-cap and small-cap funds also faced a slowdown in new investments. 

Nonetheless, small-cap funds still attracted net inflows of 2,109.20 crore, while mid-cap funds garnered 1,644.22 crore in fresh investments for the month.

In a notable shift in the investment landscape, hybrid funds saw a substantial increase in inflows, reaching 17,436 crore in July, a significant jump from 8,855 crore recorded in June. This surge underscores growing investor confidence in diversified portfolios that blend equity and debt.

Liquid funds experienced a dramatic turnaround, attracting 70,060.8 crore in July, reversing the trend of outflows observed the previous month, which had totaled 80,354 crore. This shift indicates a renewed interest in these low-risk, highly liquid investment options.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw a decline in inflows, amounting to 5,787.3 crore, compared to 9,134 crore in June. This drop suggests a cooling period for ETF investments, potentially influenced by changing market conditions.

Sectoral and thematic funds saw inflows of 18,386.3 crore, although this was a decrease from the previous month's inflow of 22,352 crore. The decrease suggests a possible recalibration of investor focus within specific sectors and themes.

Corporate bond funds experienced a turnaround, with inflows of 2,261 crore in July, contrasting with the 3,469 crore outflow seen in June. This reversal highlights renewed investor interest in corporate debt securities.

Dividend funds also saw increased inflows, recording 631 crore in July, up from 520 crore the previous month. This rise points to a growing appetite for funds that provide regular income through dividends.

Equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) faced increased outflows, totaling 637.6 crore in July, up from 445 crore in June. This trend indicates a potential shift away from tax-saving equity investments.

Credit risk funds experienced a modest outflow of 542.8 crore in July, widening from the 478 crore outflow recorded in June. This continued outflow reflects cautious sentiment towards funds with higher credit risk.

Overall, these movements reflect a dynamic shift in investor preferences and market conditions, highlighting the need for continuous adaptation and strategic planning in investment approaches.

First Published:9 Aug 2024, 01:02 PM IST
