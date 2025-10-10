Influencers knocking on filmmakers’ doors but struggle to get a foot in
Pratishtha Bagai , Soumya Gupta 6 min read 10 Oct 2025, 09:00 am IST
Summary
Filmmakers began casting influencers in side-roles in mainstream films in the last three years, hoping to lure their social media followers to theatres or paywalled entertainment. Now, they’re re-evaluating that strategy as films bomb and the line between actors and influencers gets blurry.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Delhi| Mumbai: Once considered a sure-shot shortcut to lure audiences, influencers are no longer landing plum roles in mainstream movies and headline web-series for over-the-top (OTT) platforms.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story