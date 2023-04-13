Infosys Q4 result - NYSE ADR falls on muted earnings, guidance1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 09:20 PM IST
- The ADRs of IT major Infosys tumbled by more than 9% on the New York Stock Exchange after a rather disappointing Q4 financial results
The American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of IT major Infosys tumbled by more than 9% on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday following the release of disappointing fourth-quarter financial results and a below-average guidance for FY24.
