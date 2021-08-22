Infosys chief summoned by FinMin, asked to explain tax portal glitches

Infosys chief summoned by FinMin, asked to explain tax portal glitches1 min read . 02:59 PM IST
The department also said that since 21 August, the portal itself is not available
NEW DELHI : The finance ministry has summoned Infosys Ltd. chief executive officer and managing director Salil Parekh to explain to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the glitches in the new income tax portal, said an official announcement.
Parekh has been asked to explain to finance minister ‘as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved,’ the Income Tax department said in a short statement on its twitter handle. The department also said that since 21 August, the portal itself is not available. Parekh has been asked to give the explanation on Monday.
The glitches in the portal www.incometax.gov.in launched in June have already strained the relationship between the ministry and the project developer. Sitharaman had in June urged Infosys Ltd. and its co-founder Nandan Nilekani to ensure the new income tax e-filing portal does not let down tax payers in service quality. Later, senior officials were later called for a meeting with officials and other stakeholders in an attempt to resolve the technological problems in the portal.
Infosys had earlier told Mint in response to an emailed query that the company was working to resolve the concerns that users have noticed while using the portal. An email sent to the company on Sunday remained unanswered at the time of publishing.
The portal seeks to offer enhanced and intuitive user experience to tax payers. The new e-filing portal was developed on mission mode as part of the administration’s e-governance plan. The department is also in the process of launching a mobile application soon.
