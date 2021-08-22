Infosys chief summoned by FinMin, asked to explain tax portal glitches

The glitches in the portal www.incometax.gov.in launched in June have already strained the relationship between the ministry and the project developer. Sitharaman had in June urged Infosys Ltd. and its co-founder Nandan Nilekani to ensure the new income tax e-filing portal does not let down tax payers in service quality. Later, senior officials were later called for a meeting with officials and other stakeholders in an attempt to resolve the technological problems in the portal.