Infosys Q2 Results Live Updates: Share buyback of ₹10,000 crore expected
2 min read.Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 03:02 PM ISTLivemint
Infosys Q2 Results Live Updates: IT stock trades lower ahead of earnings announcement
India's second top IT company Infosys Ltd is set to announce its earnings for the second quarter ended September 2022 for the current fiscal or Q2 FY23 on Thursday, after market hours. The company will also announce its share buyback plans along with interim dividend for FY23. Infosys shares were trading lower ahead of its Q2 announcement.
13 Oct 2022, 03:02:12 PM IST
Infosys' revenue growth expectations
Infosys' revenue growth momentum is expected to continue on strong deal execution: ICICI Securities
13 Oct 2022, 02:53:55 PM IST
'Buyback to support stock price in near term'
As per global brokerage Jefferies, Infosys' share buyback announcement could support Infosys' share price in the near term amidst macro uncertainty
13 Oct 2022, 02:38:45 PM IST
Infosys Q2: What to closely watch
Emkay expects Infosys to retain its FY23 guidance of 14-16% CC YoY revenue growth and 21-23% EBITM. Other key monitorables according to Emkay: large-deal intake, any delay/deferral/cancellation of projects due to macro uncertainties and high inflation; update on client conversations – impact from high energy prices, inflation and potential economic slowdown/recession; management commentary on: (i) steps taken to manage supply-side challenges and available levers to defend margins, (ii) demand environment in BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, and Communications, (iii) pricing environment, (iv) deals pipeline, pace of decision making, and deal closure momentum
13 Oct 2022, 02:34:06 PM IST
Infosys expected to report 3% QoQ revenue growth: Emkay
Emkay expect 3% QoQ USD revenue growth in Q2FY23 for Infosys after factoring-in 150 bps cross-currency headwinds. “EBIT margin is expected to expand by 90 bps on account of operating efficiencies, pyramid rationalization, subcontracting cost optimization, and rupee depreciation," the brokerage said.
13 Oct 2022, 02:26:42 PM IST
Infosys expected to announce share buyback of ₹8,000 cr to ₹10,000 cr: Yes Securities
“Infosys is expected to announce cash buyback of around ₹8,000 cr to ₹10,000 cr. As revenue growth outlook has moderated as clients have become cautious, this buyback is better use of surplus cash lying on books. It should limit downside to stock price in near term. The buyback price is expected to be at significant premium to CMP. In the current economic environment, it appears to be the efficient utilization of cash reserves to boost shareholder return," Yes Securities said.
13 Oct 2022, 02:23:49 PM IST
Infosys dividend
The IT service provider's board will also consider its first interim dividend for FY23
13 Oct 2022, 02:22:05 PM IST
Infosys' share buyback plans
Infosys earlier this week said that its board will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting to be held on October 13, 2022
13 Oct 2022, 02:14:04 PM IST
IT companies' results
Infosys peers Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, and HCL Tech have already presented their earnings earlier this week, which have been a mixed bag
13 Oct 2022, 02:12:51 PM IST
Infosys shares lower
Ahead of the company's earnings announcement, Infosys shares were trading about 0.7% lower at ₹1,419 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's session
13 Oct 2022, 02:11:32 PM IST
Infosys Q2 results
IT major Infosys Ltd is set to announce its earnings for the second quarter ended September 2022 for the current fiscal or Q2 FY23 on Thursday, after market hours
