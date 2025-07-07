Infosys sends warning emails to staff clocking extra hours, prioritises well-being

Infosys is now sending warning emails to employees logging extra work hours, marking a clear shift from founder N R Narayana Murthy’s recent call for a 70-hour workweek.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the company has rolled out an automated system that tracks how long employees work each day, particularly while working remotely. Anyone consistently crossing the 9-hour 15-minute threshold receives a formal caution from HR.

An Infosys employee told ET, “If we overshoot the daily limit while working remotely, the system triggers a notification.”

The alerts, sent monthly, include a detailed breakdown of remote working days, total hours worked, and daily averages. While Infosys says it appreciates commitment, the company also stresses the need for balance. “Maintaining a healthy work-life balance is crucial for both your well-being and long-term professional success,” the HR email reportedly states.

"We understand that work demands and deadlines can sometimes lead to longer hours. However, it is important to maintain a balanced work-life schedule to enhance productivity and overall happiness," the email added.

"Take regular breaks during your workday; Let your manager know if you are feeling overwhelmed or need support with reviewing priorities. Speak to your manager about delegating tasks or redistributing some responsibilities as appropriate; Take time to recharge during off hours, minimising work-related interactions whenever possible," the email further read.

The monitoring system comes after Infosys shifted to a hybrid model, requiring staff to work from the office at least 10 days a month. It also reflects a growing focus on employee well-being in India’s IT sector, where mental health and sustainable productivity are being prioritised over long work hours.

The move is being seen as a quiet rebuke to Narayana Murthy’s widely debated suggestion that Indian youth should commit to 70-hour workweeks to boost national productivity. Infosys, however, appears to be taking a different path, one that puts health and balance ahead of hustle culture.