2 injured after autorickshaw blast in Karnataka’s Mangaluru

2 injured after autorickshaw blast in Karnataka’s Mangaluru1 min read . 08:13 PM IST
- At least two people were injured after an autorickshaw exploded in Mangaluru city in Karnataka
At least two people were injured after an autorickshaw exploded in Mangaluru city in Karnataka. No report of any casualty has come through yet. An investigation in the autorickshaw blast in Mangaluru has been initiated.
(This is a breaking news report, more details are awaited)
