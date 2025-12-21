Inox Clean Energy inks $600 million deal for Macquarie’s Vibrant Energy
The deal will add scale to Inox Clean’s renewable portfolio and bring in largely operational assets at a time when consolidation in India’s clean energy sector is picking up.
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Inox Clean Energy Ltd has signed an agreement to acquire Macquarie Group’s renewable energy platform Vibrant Energy, in a transaction valued at an enterprise value of $600 million and an equity value of $200 million, according to two people aware of the development. The deal was announced by Inox Clean, a part of the INOXGFL Group, on Sunday.