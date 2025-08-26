INOX Green eyes 17 GW operations & maintenance assets, explores acquisitions

New Delhi: INOX Green Energy Services Ltd, the renewable energy operations and maintenance subsidiary of the INOXGFL Group, aims to scale its portfolio to 17 GW by the next financial year, from 5 GW currently, a top company executive said.

The company is exploring both organic and inorganic routes for expansion, INOXGFL Group's executive director Devansh Jain said, without disclosing details about the estimated investment.

“The O&M (operations and maintenance) vertical is a key strategic focus for the INOXGFL Group, and we see it as a critical growth engine over the coming years. Currently, we manage a portfolio of over 5.1 GW of renewable assets under O&M, and our vision is to scale this up to at least 17 GW by 2027 through a mix of organic growth and targeted acquisitions,” he told Mint in an interview.

Jain said that over the next two to three years, the group plans to make “substantial capital and technology investments” in expanding its O&M footprint, workforce and digital infrastructure.

“We are continuously working upon any inorganic growth opportunities, provided it aligns with the Inox Green valuation framework and delivers long-term value,” he said.

He also said that INOX Green, part of the INOXGFL Group and a subsidiary of Inox Wind, is exploring partnerships with global companies across the renewable energy value chain, especially in areas of its core focus including asset management, operations, and maintenance. Jain was of the view that as India cements its position as a global clean energy hub, collaborations with international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), investors and service innovators offer a powerful opportunity to scale and modernize the company’s offerings.

Jain also said that global collaborations open up access to advanced technologies, supply chain resilience strategies and new geographic markets.

“We see strong potential for synergies that align with our vision of becoming at least a 17 GW O&M platform by 2027.”

On potential acquisitions, he said that as India’s renewable sector enters a consolidation phase, the company sees increasing opportunities to acquire smaller players and portfolios that complement its operations.

“As part of our Inox Green platform, we are committed to making strategic investments in O&M service businesses, advanced technologies, including AI-driven diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and digital twin systems, to enhance operational efficiency and maximize asset uptime,” he said.

On INOX Green’s preparedness to navigate the supply uncertainty of critical minerals and other components, he said that about 75% of the materials and components used in its wind turbines are manufactured in India, including key components like towers, blades, nacelles, and other structural elements.

